Roberto Díaz shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Roberto Díaz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Díaz finished his day tied for 105th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Díaz got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Díaz to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Díaz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Díaz to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Díaz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Díaz to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Díaz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Díaz to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Díaz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Díaz to 1 over for the round.