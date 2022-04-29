Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Streb's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Streb chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Streb hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.