Robert Garrigus shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Garrigus chipped in his fourth from 68 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Garrigus at even-par for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Garrigus got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.