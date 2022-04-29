Ricky Barnes shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ricky Barnes hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.