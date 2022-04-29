Richy Werenski shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Richy Werenski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Werenski hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Werenski's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Werenski had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one putting for a bogey on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.