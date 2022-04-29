Richard Johnson shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Richard Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 134th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Johnson's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 6 over for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 6 over for the round.