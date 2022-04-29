Rafa Cabrera Bello rebounds from poor front in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Rafa Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cabrera Bello at 2 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cabrera Bello's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.