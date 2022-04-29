Peter Uihlein shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Peter Uihlein hit 3 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.