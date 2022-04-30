Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Malnati hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Malnati's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.