Paul Barjon shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Barjon had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Barjon's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 637-yard par-5 12th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 13th green, Barjon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barjon at 1 under for the round.