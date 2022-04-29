Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 637-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green 17th, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Rodgers hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.