Patrick Reed shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 3rd at 9 under with Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Reed's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Reed chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reed's tee shot went 165 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Reed hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 14th. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Reed had a 217 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.