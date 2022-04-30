Patrick Flavin finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Patrick Flavin hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Flavin's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green fifth, Flavin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Flavin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Flavin hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Flavin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Flavin to even for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Flavin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Flavin at 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to even-par for the round.