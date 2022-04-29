-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez hits tee shot below the hole and birdies at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Perez's 170 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Perez chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Perez hit his 95 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
