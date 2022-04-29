Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Perez's 170 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Perez chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Perez hit his 95 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.