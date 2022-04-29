Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 239 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.