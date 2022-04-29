Nate Lashley posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Lashley finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lashley's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lashley to 3 under for the round.