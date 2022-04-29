-
Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson makes birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Michael Thompson makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Thompson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Thompson hit his 107 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
