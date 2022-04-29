Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Thompson hit his 107 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.