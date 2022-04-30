Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.