Max McGreevy putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Max McGreevy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Max McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, McGreevy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 under for the round.