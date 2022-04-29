Matt Wallace shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wallace hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wallace hit his 243 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wallace's 191 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wallace's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 6 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Wallace hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 7 under for the round.