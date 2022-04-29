Matt Jones shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Jones hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jones's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 under for the round.