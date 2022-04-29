Matt Every putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Every hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Matt Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Every chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Every had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Every chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Every to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Every's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Every chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.