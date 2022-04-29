Martin Trainer putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Martin Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Trainer's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

Trainer his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trainer's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Trainer hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 6 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 7 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 6 under for the round.