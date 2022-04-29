Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hubbard hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.