Mark Hensby putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mark Hensby hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hensby finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Mark Hensby's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Hensby reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hensby to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hensby had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hensby to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hensby had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hensby to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hensby reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hensby to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Hensby had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hensby to 2 under for the round.