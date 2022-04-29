Manuel Inman shoots 12-over 83 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Manuel Inman hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Inman finished his day in 143rd at 18 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Inman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Inman to 1 over for the round.

Inman got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Inman to 2 over for the round.

Inman tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Inman to 3 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Inman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Inman to 8 over for the round.

Inman tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Inman to 9 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Inman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Inman to 10 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Inman's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

Inman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Inman to 11 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Inman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Inman to 12 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Inman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Inman to 12 over for the round.