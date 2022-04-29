Luke Donald shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Donald hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to even for the round.