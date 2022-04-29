-
Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
April 29, 2022
Highlights
Lee Hodges sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Hodges hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Hodges stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
At the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Hodges's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
