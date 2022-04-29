Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Lanto Griffin hit his 90 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Griffin's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.