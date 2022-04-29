Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kurt Kitayama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.