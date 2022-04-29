Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Hickok hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Hickok hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

At the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hickok to 2 under for the round.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.