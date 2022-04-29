-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Kiradech Aphibarnrat's birdie chip-in is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 5th hole.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the par-5 12th, Kiradech Aphibarnrat chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 third, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat missed the green on his first shot on the 208-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.
