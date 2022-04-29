Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Tway's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 73-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.

Tway hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Tway's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.