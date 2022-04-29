Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 47th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Streelman got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Streelman hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Streelman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Streelman hit his 71 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.