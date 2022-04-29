  • Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 17 at Mexico Open

