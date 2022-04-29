Kevin Na shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Na chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Na hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Na had a great 289-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.