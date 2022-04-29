Kelly Kraft putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Kelly Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Kraft had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Kraft hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Kraft's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.