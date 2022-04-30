Justin Lower rebounds from poor front in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Justin Lower hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lower finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Justin Lower got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lower's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Lower had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.