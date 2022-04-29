Joshua Creel shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Joshua Creel hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Creel's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.