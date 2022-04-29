Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.