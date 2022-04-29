Jose Cristobal Islas shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jose Cristobal Islas hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Islas finished his day in 133rd at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Islas's tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green fifth, Islas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Islas hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Islas to 3 over for the round.