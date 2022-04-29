Jose Antonio Safa shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jose Antonio Safa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Safa finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On his tee stroke on the 498-yard par-4 second, Safa went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Safa to 2 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Safa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Safa to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Safa hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Safa to 2 over for the round.

Safa got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Safa to 4 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Safa hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Safa to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Safa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Safa to 4 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Safa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Safa to 3 over for the round.

Safa got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Safa to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Safa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Safa to 5 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Safa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Safa to 4 over for the round.