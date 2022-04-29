Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Byrd had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.