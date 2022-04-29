Jonas Blixt putts himself to an even-par second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 119th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Jonas Blixt hit his 85 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Blixt hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Blixt's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Blixt chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.