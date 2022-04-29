  • Jon Rahm putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm carded a 5-under 66 to get to 12-under for the tournament, placing him two stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Jon Rahm’s Round 2 highlights from Mexico Open

