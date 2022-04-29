Jon Rahm putts well in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rahm's 199 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Rahm had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Rahm hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.