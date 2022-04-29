7-over 78 by Johnson Wagner in second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Johnson Wagner hit 4 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 136th at 11 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wagner's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Wagner his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 548-yard ninth hole par-5, Wagner hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Wagner to 5 over for the day.

Wagner got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 8 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Wagner chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 7 over for the round.