John Huh shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, John Huh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Huh tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Huh chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.