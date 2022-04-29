Jim Knous putts himself to an even-par second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jim Knous hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knous finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Jim Knous chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Knous chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knous's 211 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Knous suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Knous's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.