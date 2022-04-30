Jeffrey Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jeffrey Kang hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 85th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Kang's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Kang hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kang's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kang's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even-par for the round.