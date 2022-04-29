Jason Dufner shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Dufner hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.