Jared Wolfe shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jared Wolfe hit 4 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 98th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Alex Smalley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, Patrick Reed, Cameron Champ, Brandon Hagy, and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Wolfe hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolfe at 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Wolfe's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

Wolfe got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.